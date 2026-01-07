Youthful Daredevilry: Reckless Car Stunts in Gurugram

A video showing three boys performing dangerous stunts on Sohna Road has led to an FIR being registered. The footage captured them hanging out of a moving car as it spun in circles. Police have identified and filed charges against the individuals involved, citing public road obstruction and endangering life.

The video, which was recorded outside Signature Global Daxin Vista, surfaced on social media and prompted swift police action. Authorities plan to pursue charges under the Motor Vehicles Act as well. Dialogue in the clip references their school life, adding a youthful bravado to the reckless act.

This incident is part of a troubling trend of reckless driving in the Gurugram area, as another video featuring car stunts on the Dwarka Expressway recently went viral. The police emphasize their commitment to addressing these activities with strict legal measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)