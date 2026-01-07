Left Menu

Youthful Daredevilry: Reckless Car Stunts in Gurugram

A viral video caught on Sohna Road shows three boys dangerously hanging out of a moving car as the driver spins it. The police have identified the culprits and filed an FIR under various legal sections. This incident follows similar reckless driving activities in Gurugram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 07-01-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:49 IST
Youthful Daredevilry: Reckless Car Stunts in Gurugram
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A video showing three boys performing dangerous stunts on Sohna Road has led to an FIR being registered. The footage captured them hanging out of a moving car as it spun in circles. Police have identified and filed charges against the individuals involved, citing public road obstruction and endangering life.

The video, which was recorded outside Signature Global Daxin Vista, surfaced on social media and prompted swift police action. Authorities plan to pursue charges under the Motor Vehicles Act as well. Dialogue in the clip references their school life, adding a youthful bravado to the reckless act.

This incident is part of a troubling trend of reckless driving in the Gurugram area, as another video featuring car stunts on the Dwarka Expressway recently went viral. The police emphasize their commitment to addressing these activities with strict legal measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

