Tripura: Unveiling the Gem of Northeastern Tourism

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on Monday that the state government is intensifying efforts to promote tourism, aiming to significantly contribute to the region's economic growth.

The successful completion of the Unity Promo Fest-2025 marks a pivotal step in placing Tripura on the global tourism map. Saha highlighted the potential of spiritual tourism, citing the recently revamped Tripura Sundari temple as a key attraction, drawing increasing numbers of visitors monthly.

Saha also emphasized the promise of archaeological tourism, with sites like Unakoti and Pilak poised to attract tourists. Upcoming projects include converting Pushbant Palace into a five-star hotel, in collaboration with IHCL, and developing heritage locations and new attractions to elevate Tripura's tourism profile further.

(With inputs from agencies.)