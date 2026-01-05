Left Menu

Tripura: Unveiling the Gem of Northeastern Tourism

Tripura is boosting its tourism sector as a cornerstone for state growth. Initiatives like Unity Promo Fest-2025 aim to attract global tourists, while developments in spiritual, archaeological, and luxury tourism sectors promise prosperity. The state ranks highly in economic indices, setting a promising future.

Tripura: Unveiling the Gem of Northeastern Tourism
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on Monday that the state government is intensifying efforts to promote tourism, aiming to significantly contribute to the region's economic growth.

The successful completion of the Unity Promo Fest-2025 marks a pivotal step in placing Tripura on the global tourism map. Saha highlighted the potential of spiritual tourism, citing the recently revamped Tripura Sundari temple as a key attraction, drawing increasing numbers of visitors monthly.

Saha also emphasized the promise of archaeological tourism, with sites like Unakoti and Pilak poised to attract tourists. Upcoming projects include converting Pushbant Palace into a five-star hotel, in collaboration with IHCL, and developing heritage locations and new attractions to elevate Tripura's tourism profile further.

