Nepal’s Youth: From Protest to Political Puzzles
Mukesh Awasti abandoned dreams of studying in Australia to join an anti-corruption protest in Nepal, which led to significant political changes, including the appointment of the country's first female prime minister. Despite initial hope, progress stagnates, with ongoing demonstrations reflecting dissatisfaction among the youth and demands yet to be met.
- Country:
- Nepal
Nepali youth activist Mukesh Awasti, once set to study civil engineering in Australia, sacrificed a leg to the anti-corruption protests in Kathmandu, which catalyzed sweeping political changes, including the rise of Nepal's first female prime minister.
Yet, months after, disenchantment festers among demonstrators as promises of reform languish unmet, igniting further street protests. The new government struggles to balance expectations with political reality as activists claim their demands for tackling corruption and accountability have been largely ignored.
Nepal's Gen Z movement, a decentralized force with diverse demands, remains pivotal yet fragmented, casting uncertainty over the fledgling interim government's ability to successfully steer the nation towards March elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Rise in Maharashtra Ahead of Municipal Elections
Slovenia Sets Stage for Pivotal Parliamentary Elections
Thackeray Cousins Unite for Mumbai's Civic Body Elections
Concerns Rise Over Fairness in Bangladesh's Upcoming Elections
Cricket Turmoil: Maharashtra High Court Halts MCA Elections Amid Membership Controversy