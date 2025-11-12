Left Menu

Hailey Bieber Opens Up: Navigating Marriage, Motherhood, and Fame

Hailey Bieber shares insights into her life balancing motherhood and celebrity status with husband Justin Bieber. The couple, parents to Jack Blues, navigate public life with care, prioritizing privacy for their family while embracing their roles with a step-by-step approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 23:33 IST
Hailey Bieber with son Jack (Photo/instagram/@haileybieber). Image Credit: ANI
In a candid reveal, Hailey Bieber discusses the complexities of balancing her new roles as both a mom and wife, alongside her celebrity lifestyle. In an interview, the model and entrepreneur shared how she and her husband, pop sensation Justin Bieber, are managing the challenges of their relationship and family life amid public scrutiny.

The Biebers, proud parents of their 15-month-old son, Jack Blues, are learning as they go, taking life 'one step at a time,' according to Hailey. She emphasized their protective instincts, acknowledging the inevitability of public interest but affirming their intent to handle situations as they arise.

Hailey confessed that no advice could have fully prepared her for motherhood but expressed confidence in the balance she and Justin have struck. Marrying in 2018 and renewing vows in 2024, the couple welcomed Jack in August 2024, sharing glimpses of their family journey with the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

