From Fame to Struggles: Former Child Star Tylor Chase Seeks Rehabilitation

Tylor Chase, former star of 'Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide', is set to enter rehab after concerns over his health and safety. Co-stars and friends rallied to get him help, leading to his hospitalization and eventual rehab move following viral videos of him on the streets.

Tylor Chase (Photo/instagram/@daniel_curtis_lee). Image Credit: ANI
Tylor Chase, once a beloved child actor on 'Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide', is preparing to enter a rehabilitation center after being hospitalized due to mounting concerns over his well-being, as reported by TMZ. The actor was initially taken to a hospital in Riverside, California, under a 72-hour psychiatric hold, receiving necessary medical care prior to his transition to rehab. This decisive action followed worried appeals from former co-stars and friends who urged Chase to seek mental health support.

Jacob Harris, proprietor of Shipwreck Barbershop in Riverside, recounted his interaction with Chase on Christmas Day to TMZ, detailing a nearly three-hour encounter. Harris subsequently contacted a crisis center for a personal evaluation, resulting in the determination that Chase required 'medical attention', prompting his transportation to a nearby hospital.

'I had to act,' Harris stated, expressing the urgency felt. Daniel Curtis Lee, a fellow actor from 'Ned's Declassified', also stepped in by securing a motel room for Chase, but the accommodation was damaged within hours, forcing intervention. Efforts to assist Chase intensified after videos surfaced online, depicting him living on the streets of Riverside, California, igniting further public and personal concern.

