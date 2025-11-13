Amitabh Bachchan Advocates for Odia Film Preservation

On Wednesday, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan called on the Odisha government to create a film preservation policy aimed at safeguarding Odia movies for future audiences.

He made this appeal while virtually attending the 10th Film Preservation and Restoration Workshop India (FPRWI 2025), organized by the Film Heritage Foundation and the International Federation of Film Archives. The event, held at Kala Bhoomi in Bhubaneswar, also featured actress Waheeda Rehman.

During the inauguration, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a partnership with the Film Heritage Foundation to restore Odia films. Bachchan emphasized the risk of losing invaluable works by renowned filmmakers without a preservation policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)