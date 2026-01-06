Odisha Government Enforces Essential Services Act Amidst Doctors' Strike

The Odisha government imposed the Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1988, on Tuesday, banning strikes by healthcare professionals as state doctors extended their boycott of outpatient department (OPD) services. This strike action affects government-run health facilities, with the prohibition lasting six months.

Despite the ongoing strikes, which have been extending daily since December 26, emergency and inpatient services remain unaffected. The Odisha Medical Service Association, leading the agitation, has a list of demands including filling vacant doctor positions, some of which have been left unfilled amid a shortage of staff.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling's appeal to the doctors to return to work, promising sympathetic consideration of their grievances, was declined by the association. A committee has been formed to address these issues, but the association demands written assurance from the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)