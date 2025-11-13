Left Menu

Daring Rescue at Bali Jatra: Swing Malfunction Leaves Eight Stranded

Eight individuals were trapped for over two hours in a malfunctioning swing 30 feet above ground at Bali Jatra, Cuttack. The incident occurred at 11 pm and saw the heroic efforts of the Odisha Fire Service, with all individuals safely rescued using a hydraulic lift.

In a dramatic incident at Cuttack's Bali Jatra, eight individuals found themselves stranded in a malfunctioning swing, 30 feet above the ground, on Wednesday night.

The swing, which became immobilized around 11 pm, left its riders, including a woman and two children, in sheer panic for more than two hours.

Thanks to the prompt and brave efforts of the Odisha Fire Service personnel, all eight were rescued using a hydraulic lift, under the supervision of DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo. Post-rescue, the individuals were taken to a hospital for medical examinations.

