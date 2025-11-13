Daring Rescue at Bali Jatra: Swing Malfunction Leaves Eight Stranded

In a dramatic incident at Cuttack's Bali Jatra, eight individuals found themselves stranded in a malfunctioning swing, 30 feet above the ground, on Wednesday night.

The swing, which became immobilized around 11 pm, left its riders, including a woman and two children, in sheer panic for more than two hours.

Thanks to the prompt and brave efforts of the Odisha Fire Service personnel, all eight were rescued using a hydraulic lift, under the supervision of DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo. Post-rescue, the individuals were taken to a hospital for medical examinations.