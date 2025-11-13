Sunny Deol Appeals for Privacy as Father Dharmendra Recovers at Home

Actor Sunny Deol has made a heartfelt appeal to the media for privacy concerning his father, the legendary Dharmendra, who is currently recuperating at home after being discharged from the hospital. Deol addressed reporters gathered outside their residence, urging them to leave and respect the family's need for privacy.

Dharmendra, a celebrated actor, was discharged from Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday morning after a brief stay due to health concerns. Speaking to ANI, Dr. Pratit Samdani confirmed that Dharmendra was released around 7:30 am, noting the family is ensuring his care at home with a doctor's supervision.

Sunny Deol's team issued a statement assuring fans and media of Dharmendra's stable condition. In addition, Deol's wife, Hema Malini, and daughter, Esha Deol, condemned false reports about Dharmendra's health, calling for responsible reporting. More updates on his health are anticipated.