Left Menu

Pythian Games 2025: Reviving Culture Through Art and Sport

The National Cultural Pythian Games 2025 concluded at Bengaluru City University. Over 2,000 participants showcased diverse cultural performances and sports. Highlights included national-level Pittu competition and various dance and wrestling events. The event, aimed at reviving cultural traditions, was a success under the leadership of Mr. Bijender Goel and others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-11-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 11:48 IST
Pythian Games 2025: Reviving Culture Through Art and Sport

The National Cultural Pythian Games 2025 concluded this evening at Bengaluru City University, creating a carnival-like atmosphere over three days. Students, artists, and visitors engaged with more than 2,000 participants showcasing diverse dance forms, music traditions, and regional cultures led by Mr. Bijender Goel.

The Games introduced a national-level Pittu competition, stirring familiar childhood memories among the audience. Notable victories included Madhya Pradesh's dominance in both boys' and girls' categories. Judges and participants such as Mr. Bijender Goel joined in the festivities, offering a spirited nod to cultural memory.

The festival concluded with highlights such as Pavika Kumar's third straight victory in Sub-Junior Dance and remarkable performances in wrestling. Organized by a dedicated team, the Games emphasized artistic and athletic excellence, leaving Bengaluru celebrated as a hub of cultural confluence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Peru's Amazon Oil Tensions: Spills, Indigenous Rights, and Economic Ambitions

Peru's Amazon Oil Tensions: Spills, Indigenous Rights, and Economic Ambition...

 Global
2
Historic Verdict Looms as Bangladesh's ICT Targets Sheikh Hasina

Historic Verdict Looms as Bangladesh's ICT Targets Sheikh Hasina

 Bangladesh
3
From Accused Witch to Aspiring Doctor: Faith's Journey of Resilience

From Accused Witch to Aspiring Doctor: Faith's Journey of Resilience

 Global
4
Supreme Court Defers Dharavi Project Hearing Amid Controversy

Supreme Court Defers Dharavi Project Hearing Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025