The National Cultural Pythian Games 2025 concluded this evening at Bengaluru City University, creating a carnival-like atmosphere over three days. Students, artists, and visitors engaged with more than 2,000 participants showcasing diverse dance forms, music traditions, and regional cultures led by Mr. Bijender Goel.

The Games introduced a national-level Pittu competition, stirring familiar childhood memories among the audience. Notable victories included Madhya Pradesh's dominance in both boys' and girls' categories. Judges and participants such as Mr. Bijender Goel joined in the festivities, offering a spirited nod to cultural memory.

The festival concluded with highlights such as Pavika Kumar's third straight victory in Sub-Junior Dance and remarkable performances in wrestling. Organized by a dedicated team, the Games emphasized artistic and athletic excellence, leaving Bengaluru celebrated as a hub of cultural confluence.

