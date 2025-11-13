Left Menu

Joy Ride on the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway: Celebrating Children's Inclusion

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway is hosting a special train ride for specially-abled children to mark Children's Day. The heritage ride from Siliguri to Rongtong aims to make rail travel accessible, supported by an NGO. The event aligns with the 'Shatabdi' march and an Iron Sherpa competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-11-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 13:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) is set to offer an enchanting joy ride for specially-abled children on November 14, marking Children's Day, an official recently announced. This initiative seeks to make the experience of rail travel and the picturesque Darjeeling hills accessible to all children.

In collaboration with a non-governmental organization, the DHR is organizing the heritage train journey from Siliguri to Rongtong for a group of specially-abled and visually-impaired children. This initiative highlights the inclusive spirit of the DHR, ensuring that no child is left behind in the joy of this heritage experience.

Additionally, the 'Shatabdi' march, remembering 100 years since Mahatma Gandhi's arrival in Darjeeling, will occur from Rongtong to Sukna station. Following the march, local children will partake in the cherished heritage train experience, emphasizing unity and joy at the heart of DHR's legacy. The DHR also plans to hold the final round of the Iron Sherpa competition, celebrating student excellence in the region.

