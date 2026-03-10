Left Menu

EU Backs Swift Revival of Druzhba Pipeline Oil Flow

Slovakia's Prime Minister, Robert Fico, announced plans to resume oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline via Ukraine after discussions with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen. The EU is prepared to offer technical and financial assistance for repairs, addressing suspensions affecting Slovakia and Hungary since January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-03-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 18:55 IST
EU Backs Swift Revival of Druzhba Pipeline Oil Flow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic development, Slovakia's Prime Minister, Robert Fico, has revealed an agreement to resume oil flow through the Druzhba pipeline. This announcement follows Fico's meeting with European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen, highlighting the EU's readiness to provide technical and financial support for necessary repairs.

Since late January, oil transit via the Druzhba pipeline, crucial for Hungary and Slovakia, has been halted due to damage that Ukraine claims requires time to mend. This suspension has led to tensions, with Slovakia and Hungary pointing fingers at Ukraine for the delays in restoring the vital oil supply.

In a bid to alleviate the standstill, the EU has stepped in, promising a collaborative effort to resolve technical issues swiftly. The move aims to stabilize energy access within the region, addressing both countries' pressing energy needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Fallout: The Hidden Cost of Conflict on U.S. Consumers

Economic Fallout: The Hidden Cost of Conflict on U.S. Consumers

 Global
2
Head-On Collision Injures Five in Beed District

Head-On Collision Injures Five in Beed District

 India
3
New Legislation Aims to Tackle Career Stagnation in India's Paramilitary Forces

New Legislation Aims to Tackle Career Stagnation in India's Paramilitary For...

 India
4
Gas Prices Fuel Political Turmoil Ahead of Midterm Elections

Gas Prices Fuel Political Turmoil Ahead of Midterm Elections

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026