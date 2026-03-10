EU Backs Swift Revival of Druzhba Pipeline Oil Flow

In a significant diplomatic development, Slovakia's Prime Minister, Robert Fico, has revealed an agreement to resume oil flow through the Druzhba pipeline. This announcement follows Fico's meeting with European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen, highlighting the EU's readiness to provide technical and financial support for necessary repairs.

Since late January, oil transit via the Druzhba pipeline, crucial for Hungary and Slovakia, has been halted due to damage that Ukraine claims requires time to mend. This suspension has led to tensions, with Slovakia and Hungary pointing fingers at Ukraine for the delays in restoring the vital oil supply.

In a bid to alleviate the standstill, the EU has stepped in, promising a collaborative effort to resolve technical issues swiftly. The move aims to stabilize energy access within the region, addressing both countries' pressing energy needs.

