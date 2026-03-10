Future of Transport: Zoox's Robotaxis Push Boundaries

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced Tuesday that it is accepting public comments on Amazon's self-driving subsidiary, Zoox, and its ambitious proposal to deploy up to 2,500 steering-wheel-free robotaxis. Zoox's petition, submitted in August, claims their vehicles offer safety on par with human-driven cars.

"This marks a major milestone towards providing the American AV industry with a streamlined pathway to scaled commercial deployment of novel AV fleets," stated U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy during a forum on Tuesday. He also revealed that he has approved NHTSA's forthcoming updates to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards to incorporate considerations for vehicles without human drivers.

The ongoing review process is seen as a pivotal step for the autonomous vehicle sector, potentially setting a precedent for future AV deployment as companies navigate regulatory landscapes and seek widespread adoption.