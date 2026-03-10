Left Menu

Gas Crunch Threatens Andhra's Hospitality Sector Amid West Asia Turmoil

The hospitality sector in Andhra Pradesh is facing a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders due to supply rationing by oil companies amid Middle-East conflicts. The shortage threatens operations in hotels and restaurants, potentially leading to closures and increased food prices.

Gas Crunch Threatens Andhra's Hospitality Sector Amid West Asia Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh Star Hotels Association has urgently appealed to the state government to ensure a steady supply of commercial gas cylinders. This comes amidst rationing by oil companies, caused by geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

According to an Indian Oil Corporation source, commercial LPG supplies are being restricted to meet domestic demands, forcing the Centre to realign its gas allocations in response to shifting energy needs. The association's president, RV Swamy, has reached out to the state's Civil Supplies Minister, urging coordination with LPG distributors.

The hospitality sector's dependence on commercial LPG cylinders is critical for daily operations. With significant roles in supporting tourism, especially in Visakhapatnam and Tirupati, uninterrupted service is essential. Any prolonged disruption could severely impact hotels, restaurants, and catering services, causing potential closures and increased food prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

