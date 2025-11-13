Maneka Gandhi Calls Supreme Court Directive on Stray Animals 'Impractical'
Maneka Gandhi criticized the Supreme Court's directive to move stray animals to shelters, calling it impractical. She advocated for a compassionate approach to animal welfare, unveiling CineKind, a Film Federation of India initiative promoting humane storytelling. Gandhi highlighted the influential role of films in fostering empathy towards animals and nature.
- Country:
- India
Animal rights advocate and former Union minister Maneka Gandhi condemned the Supreme Court's directive to relocate stray animals to shelters, labeling the policy as impractical.
The directive arose in response to increasing dog bite incidents in public institutions, prompting a call for designated animal shelters. Despite acknowledging the concern, Gandhi argued that such measures are unfeasible and stressed compassion over control in animal welfare policies.
At CineKind's launch, a new initiative by the Film Federation of India, Gandhi emphasized cinema's role in portraying empathy as strength. Highlighting past maltreatment of animals in films, she called for renewed commitment to humane storytelling in filmmaking.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CineKind Awards: Celebrating Compassion in Indian Cinema
Naidu Delivers on Housing Promise, Boosts Welfare in Andhra Pradesh
Union Labour Minister Stress Collaboration to Maximize Impact of Welfare Schemes
A Tribute to Compassion: The Maharaja Who Rescued Polish Children
Andhra Pradesh Pioneers Minority Welfare with New Educational and Financial Initiatives