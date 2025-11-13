Maneka Gandhi Calls Supreme Court Directive on Stray Animals 'Impractical'

Animal rights advocate and former Union minister Maneka Gandhi condemned the Supreme Court's directive to relocate stray animals to shelters, labeling the policy as impractical.

The directive arose in response to increasing dog bite incidents in public institutions, prompting a call for designated animal shelters. Despite acknowledging the concern, Gandhi argued that such measures are unfeasible and stressed compassion over control in animal welfare policies.

At CineKind's launch, a new initiative by the Film Federation of India, Gandhi emphasized cinema's role in portraying empathy as strength. Highlighting past maltreatment of animals in films, she called for renewed commitment to humane storytelling in filmmaking.

