Left Menu

Maneka Gandhi Calls Supreme Court Directive on Stray Animals 'Impractical'

Maneka Gandhi criticized the Supreme Court's directive to move stray animals to shelters, calling it impractical. She advocated for a compassionate approach to animal welfare, unveiling CineKind, a Film Federation of India initiative promoting humane storytelling. Gandhi highlighted the influential role of films in fostering empathy towards animals and nature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 14:40 IST
Maneka Gandhi Calls Supreme Court Directive on Stray Animals 'Impractical'
  • Country:
  • India

Animal rights advocate and former Union minister Maneka Gandhi condemned the Supreme Court's directive to relocate stray animals to shelters, labeling the policy as impractical.

The directive arose in response to increasing dog bite incidents in public institutions, prompting a call for designated animal shelters. Despite acknowledging the concern, Gandhi argued that such measures are unfeasible and stressed compassion over control in animal welfare policies.

At CineKind's launch, a new initiative by the Film Federation of India, Gandhi emphasized cinema's role in portraying empathy as strength. Highlighting past maltreatment of animals in films, she called for renewed commitment to humane storytelling in filmmaking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanzania's Strategic Leadership Amid Controversy

Tanzania's Strategic Leadership Amid Controversy

 Global
2
Draft Seeds Bill 2025: A New Dawn for Indian Agriculture

Draft Seeds Bill 2025: A New Dawn for Indian Agriculture

 India
3
Stubborn Standoff: Russia and Ukraine's Unyielding Negotiation Stalemate

Stubborn Standoff: Russia and Ukraine's Unyielding Negotiation Stalemate

 Russia
4
Mark Wood's Return: Ashes Hopes and Hamstring Woes

Mark Wood's Return: Ashes Hopes and Hamstring Woes

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025