Kerala Cabinet Evaluates Innovative Measures for Social Welfare

The Kerala government's cabinet meeting, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, rolled out various welfare initiatives, including poverty eradication, drug control, job creation, and support for non-resident Keralites. The session also approved police reforms and innovative strategies to bolster rubber farming in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-03-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 20:23 IST
In a significant administrative stride, the Kerala government has ushered in an array of welfare measures aimed at uplifting the socio-economic landscape of the state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chaired a decisive cabinet meeting to roll out these transformative initiatives, focusing on poverty alleviation, anti-drug enforcement, and job creation.

Among the prominent moves, the cabinet greenlighted the Post-Extreme Poverty Eradication Programme (EPEP 2.0), designed to assist families straddling the poverty line. Additionally, to combat the burgeoning drug menace, the government announced the establishment of the Kerala State Narcotic Control Bureau under the Excise Department.

In response to the challenges faced by expatriates, the cabinet approved the creation of a dedicated NRI police station at the State Police Headquarters. This development aims to address legal and financial grievances of the vast overseas Keralite population. Further, decisions to support socio-economic fronts such as the rubber industry and police reforms were also taken.

