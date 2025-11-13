Captive Souls: The Symbolic Battle in 'Pinjar'

At the 31st Kolkata International Film Festival, director Rudrajit Roy's 'Pinjar' captivated audiences by drawing a poignant parallel between caged birds and the human soul ensnared by prejudices. Screened in the Bengali Panorama section, the film explores layers of emotional, social, and spiritual confinement through its storyline.

Selected for various international film festivals, 'Pinjar' features actors like Mamata Shankar and Joy Sengupta. The narrative delves deep into issues like domestic violence, superstition, and cultural feudalism while delivering a message of compassion and protest against societal cages.

Roy, who gathered extensive experiences during his medical visits to rural areas, incorporates tales of human struggle into his narrative. The director also highlights bird poaching and seeks to raise awareness, planning for a theatrical release next year.