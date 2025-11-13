Left Menu

Captive Souls: The Symbolic Battle in 'Pinjar'

Rudrajit Roy's film 'Pinjar,' showcased at the Kolkata International Film Festival, draws parallels between caged birds and the human soul imprisoned by societal prejudices. Featuring layers of emotional and social confinement, the film invites compassion while addressing domestic violence and bird poaching issues.

Updated: 13-11-2025 15:08 IST
Captive Souls: The Symbolic Battle in 'Pinjar'
At the 31st Kolkata International Film Festival, director Rudrajit Roy's 'Pinjar' captivated audiences by drawing a poignant parallel between caged birds and the human soul ensnared by prejudices. Screened in the Bengali Panorama section, the film explores layers of emotional, social, and spiritual confinement through its storyline.

Selected for various international film festivals, 'Pinjar' features actors like Mamata Shankar and Joy Sengupta. The narrative delves deep into issues like domestic violence, superstition, and cultural feudalism while delivering a message of compassion and protest against societal cages.

Roy, who gathered extensive experiences during his medical visits to rural areas, incorporates tales of human struggle into his narrative. The director also highlights bird poaching and seeks to raise awareness, planning for a theatrical release next year.

