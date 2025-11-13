Historic Shri Banke Bihari Temple Undergoes Structural Audit

A technical team from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee has embarked on a detailed structural audit of the historic Shri Banke Bihari Temple, an official confirmed on Thursday.

Led by District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh, the inspection began on Wednesday and continued through Thursday. The audit is designed to assess the temple's structural integrity, highlight any areas requiring enhancement, and ensure safety and comfort for worshipers.

The initiative stems from a recommendation by the Shri Banke Bihari Ji Temple High-Powered Committee, formed by the Supreme Court. The committee, during a September 11 meeting, suggested that IIT-Roorkee conduct the assessment. Committee member Dinesh Goswami mentioned that discussions with the IIT team lead to key suggestions following the review of prior survey reports, including an analysis conducted by IIT-Delhi during the 2021 Covid pandemic. Sophisticated equipment is being employed for a comprehensive survey as part of this audit process.

