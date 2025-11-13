Left Menu

Historic Shri Banke Bihari Temple Undergoes Structural Audit

A team from IIT Roorkee is conducting a structural audit of the Shri Banke Bihari Temple to assess its safety. Initiated by a Supreme Court committee, the audit aims to evaluate structural fitness, based on recommendations and past survey reports, ensuring the temple's safety for devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 13-11-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 16:31 IST
Historic Shri Banke Bihari Temple Undergoes Structural Audit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A technical team from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee has embarked on a detailed structural audit of the historic Shri Banke Bihari Temple, an official confirmed on Thursday.

Led by District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh, the inspection began on Wednesday and continued through Thursday. The audit is designed to assess the temple's structural integrity, highlight any areas requiring enhancement, and ensure safety and comfort for worshipers.

The initiative stems from a recommendation by the Shri Banke Bihari Ji Temple High-Powered Committee, formed by the Supreme Court. The committee, during a September 11 meeting, suggested that IIT-Roorkee conduct the assessment. Committee member Dinesh Goswami mentioned that discussions with the IIT team lead to key suggestions following the review of prior survey reports, including an analysis conducted by IIT-Delhi during the 2021 Covid pandemic. Sophisticated equipment is being employed for a comprehensive survey as part of this audit process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Celebrates Supreme Court Nod for Mekedatu Project

Karnataka Celebrates Supreme Court Nod for Mekedatu Project

 India
2
KEP Engineering's Rs 100 Crore Green Revolution

KEP Engineering's Rs 100 Crore Green Revolution

 India
3
Strategic Preparations Unveiled for Parliament's Winter Session

Strategic Preparations Unveiled for Parliament's Winter Session

 India
4
Escalating Conflict: Afghan Suicide Bombings Heighten Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions

Escalating Conflict: Afghan Suicide Bombings Heighten Pakistan-Afghanistan T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025