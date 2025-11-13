Left Menu

The Realities of Family Dynamics Explored in 'In Your Dreams'

'In Your Dreams,' an animated film by Alex Woo, explores the nuanced reality of family life through a magical adventure where siblings Stevie and Elliot seek The Sandman to save their parents' marriage. Starring Simu Liu, the film dispels the myth of the perpetually happy family.

Director Alex Woo captures the complexities of family life in his animated Netflix film 'In Your Dreams.' Actor Simu Liu was intrigued by the film's realistic portrayal of arguing families, breaking the stereotype that families are always cheerful. 'It's important that kids see real family dynamics,' Liu noted, referencing his role in Marvel's 'Shang-Chi.'

'In Your Dreams,' animated by Sony Pictures Imageworks, is set to hit theaters on Friday. Woo, who honed his skills at Pixar with films like 'Ratatouille' and 'WALL·E,' weaves the tale of siblings Stevie and Elliot, searching for The Sandman to repair their parents' marriage. Jolie Hoang-Rappaport and Elias Janssen voice the main characters, while Cristin Milioti and Craig Robinson add depth to the cast.

Milioti, a Grammy winner, emphasized her duet with Liu as a powerful moment in the film, illustrating the family's emotional journey. Teen actor Hoang-Rappaport's character Stevie learns that some problems have no magical solution, underscoring the reality shared by Liu—real families argue, and resolutions require more than dreams.

