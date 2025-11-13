Left Menu

AI Disruption in Music and Entertainment Highlights Ethical Concerns

The entertainment industry faces challenges from AI music indistinguishability, legal battles in K-pop, and the themes of fame explored by George Clooney and Julia Ducournau in their latest films. These issues highlight ethical concerns, power dynamics in showbiz, and the influence of fame on personal identities.

Updated: 13-11-2025 18:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the ever-evolving landscape of entertainment, AI-generated music is causing a stir. A recent Deezer–Ipsos survey reveals that 97% of listeners can't tell the difference between AI and human music, raising ethical and copyright issues.

In the world of K-pop, group NewJeans plans to return to label ADOR following a hiatus caused by a legal battle. This situation sheds light on the dominance of record labels in South Korea.

Meanwhile, George Clooney's new film 'Jay Kelly' delves into the seductive nature of fame, while Julia Ducournau's 'Alpha' explores fear amid a virus outbreak. Both films provoke thoughts on celebrity culture and societal fears.

(With inputs from agencies.)

