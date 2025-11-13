AI Disruption in Music and Entertainment Highlights Ethical Concerns

In the ever-evolving landscape of entertainment, AI-generated music is causing a stir. A recent Deezer–Ipsos survey reveals that 97% of listeners can't tell the difference between AI and human music, raising ethical and copyright issues.

In the world of K-pop, group NewJeans plans to return to label ADOR following a hiatus caused by a legal battle. This situation sheds light on the dominance of record labels in South Korea.

Meanwhile, George Clooney's new film 'Jay Kelly' delves into the seductive nature of fame, while Julia Ducournau's 'Alpha' explores fear amid a virus outbreak. Both films provoke thoughts on celebrity culture and societal fears.

(With inputs from agencies.)