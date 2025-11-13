Left Menu

Pedal to Plant: Cycling for Climate Change and National Unity

The 'Pedal to Plant' expedition concluded its Arunachal Pradesh and Assam segment, promoting climate awareness, fitness, and unity. Led by para-cyclist Nisha Kumari, the initiative covered diverse terrains, engaging communities in environmental action and honoring Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's vision of a united India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 13-11-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 19:30 IST
Pedal to Plant: Cycling for Climate Change and National Unity
The nationwide 'Pedal to Plant' expedition has successfully wrapped up the Arunachal Pradesh and Assam leg, promoting climate awareness, fitness, and unity. The initiative has witnessed massive public participation across the Northeast, officials announced Thursday.

Having launched on National Unity Day, October 31, from the historic Pangsau Pass in Arunachal Pradesh, the expedition, led by noted para-cyclist Nisha Kumari, aims to bring people from the Indo-Myanmar border to Gujarat. Supported by the Fit India Movement, the drive is a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's vision of a united and environmentally conscious India.

During their journey, Kumari and her team engaged with various local groups to emphasize healthier lifestyles and the urgency of climate change action. They organized plantation drives at every stop, urging communities to embrace a greener lifestyle. The Sports Authority of India provided vital support for the expedition, which continues its westward journey spreading its message of environmental responsibility.

