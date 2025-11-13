Pedal to Plant: Cycling for Climate Change and National Unity

The nationwide 'Pedal to Plant' expedition has successfully wrapped up the Arunachal Pradesh and Assam leg, promoting climate awareness, fitness, and unity. The initiative has witnessed massive public participation across the Northeast, officials announced Thursday.

Having launched on National Unity Day, October 31, from the historic Pangsau Pass in Arunachal Pradesh, the expedition, led by noted para-cyclist Nisha Kumari, aims to bring people from the Indo-Myanmar border to Gujarat. Supported by the Fit India Movement, the drive is a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's vision of a united and environmentally conscious India.

During their journey, Kumari and her team engaged with various local groups to emphasize healthier lifestyles and the urgency of climate change action. They organized plantation drives at every stop, urging communities to embrace a greener lifestyle. The Sports Authority of India provided vital support for the expedition, which continues its westward journey spreading its message of environmental responsibility.