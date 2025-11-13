Concert Chaos: Pickpocket Nabbed During Akon's Performance
A 25-year-old pickpocket was arrested while attempting to steal a mobile phone during an Akon concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Abdul Kadir, the accused, has a history of theft and was caught near Gate No. 14. The stolen phone was recovered, and investigations continue.
A pickpocket was arrested by Delhi Police at an Akon concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for allegedly attempting to steal a mobile phone. The incident was reported on Thursday.
The suspect, Abdul Kadir, was detained near Gate No. 14 of the venue on November 9. Kadir is known to have a prior history of theft, police officials said.
The authorities successfully recovered the stolen mobile phone from Kadir's possession as he tried to escape. Investigations to gather more information are ongoing.
