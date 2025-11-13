Left Menu

Concert Chaos: Pickpocket Nabbed During Akon's Performance

A 25-year-old pickpocket was arrested while attempting to steal a mobile phone during an Akon concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Abdul Kadir, the accused, has a history of theft and was caught near Gate No. 14. The stolen phone was recovered, and investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A pickpocket was arrested by Delhi Police at an Akon concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for allegedly attempting to steal a mobile phone. The incident was reported on Thursday.

The suspect, Abdul Kadir, was detained near Gate No. 14 of the venue on November 9. Kadir is known to have a prior history of theft, police officials said.

The authorities successfully recovered the stolen mobile phone from Kadir's possession as he tried to escape. Investigations to gather more information are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

