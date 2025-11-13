Concert Chaos: Pickpocket Nabbed During Akon's Performance

A pickpocket was arrested by Delhi Police at an Akon concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for allegedly attempting to steal a mobile phone. The incident was reported on Thursday.

The suspect, Abdul Kadir, was detained near Gate No. 14 of the venue on November 9. Kadir is known to have a prior history of theft, police officials said.

The authorities successfully recovered the stolen mobile phone from Kadir's possession as he tried to escape. Investigations to gather more information are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)