Flower Power and Sweet Anticipations: Patna's Local Businesses Gear Up for Election Results

With election results imminent, Patna's flower and sweetmeat vendors are primed for a surge in business. Anticipating large celebrations, vendors like Karan and Vikram have geared up for substantial orders of garlands and laddoos from political supporters.

The election outcome, sealed in EVMs and to be disclosed from 8 AM, has businesses hoping for luck to favor them. Karan and Vikram, under the GPO Golambar flyover, already have an order for 400 bouquets and expect further requests for garlands.

Meanwhile, sweet shops brace for elevated demand, with the Bharatiya Janata Party preemptively ordering 501 kg of laddoos. Across Patna, flower sellers and sweetmeat makers prepare eagerly, reflecting the buoyant mood as the city awaits electoral results.

(With inputs from agencies.)