Flower Power and Sweet Anticipations: Patna's Local Businesses Gear Up for Election Results

Flower and sweetmeat vendors in Patna are preparing for a surge in business as the results of the assembly polls are announced. Vendors, including teenage brothers Karan and Vikram, anticipate large orders for garlands and sweets, with both flowers and laddoos in high demand from political supporters.

Updated: 13-11-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 21:17 IST
The election outcome, sealed in EVMs and to be disclosed from 8 AM, has businesses hoping for luck to favor them. Karan and Vikram, under the GPO Golambar flyover, already have an order for 400 bouquets and expect further requests for garlands.

Meanwhile, sweet shops brace for elevated demand, with the Bharatiya Janata Party preemptively ordering 501 kg of laddoos. Across Patna, flower sellers and sweetmeat makers prepare eagerly, reflecting the buoyant mood as the city awaits electoral results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

