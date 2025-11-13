Flower Power and Sweet Anticipations: Patna's Local Businesses Gear Up for Election Results
Flower and sweetmeat vendors in Patna are preparing for a surge in business as the results of the assembly polls are announced. Vendors, including teenage brothers Karan and Vikram, anticipate large orders for garlands and sweets, with both flowers and laddoos in high demand from political supporters.
- Country:
- India
With election results imminent, Patna's flower and sweetmeat vendors are primed for a surge in business. Anticipating large celebrations, vendors like Karan and Vikram have geared up for substantial orders of garlands and laddoos from political supporters.
The election outcome, sealed in EVMs and to be disclosed from 8 AM, has businesses hoping for luck to favor them. Karan and Vikram, under the GPO Golambar flyover, already have an order for 400 bouquets and expect further requests for garlands.
Meanwhile, sweet shops brace for elevated demand, with the Bharatiya Janata Party preemptively ordering 501 kg of laddoos. Across Patna, flower sellers and sweetmeat makers prepare eagerly, reflecting the buoyant mood as the city awaits electoral results.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ameesha Patel and Karan Johar Advocate for Deol Family's Privacy Amid Dharmendra's Health Crisis
Karan Johar Criticizes Media Intrusion on Dharmendra's Health
Bihar Elections Stir Tension and Anticipation: BJP Orders 501 Kg Laddoos
BJP Basks in Election Victory Hopes with 501 kg Laddoos
Karan Johar welcomes Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to 'magical world of parenting'