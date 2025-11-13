Left Menu

Uttarakhand Unveils Economic Spiritual Zones: A New Era of Wellness Economy

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced plans to establish two 'economic spiritual zones' in Garhwal and Kumaon. These zones aim to promote yoga, Ayurveda, and spiritual tourism industries, fostering employment and entrepreneurship in the state, furthering Uttarakhand as a spiritual and wellness economy model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 13-11-2025 22:16 IST
  • India

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has made a significant announcement about the establishment of two 'economic spiritual zones.' Speaking at the international conference PGICON-2025, Dhami outlined that these zones will emerge in the Garhwal and Kumaon divisions.

Focusing on industries such as yoga, Ayurveda, meditation, and spiritual tourism, these zones aim to transform Uttarakhand into a model of the spiritual and wellness economy. The initiative is expected to generate employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for local youth, according to the Chief Minister.

Highlighting the global recognition of Ayurveda, especially under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Dhami expressed the state's commitment to becoming a global hub for Ayurveda and wellness. With initiatives like strengthening Ayurvedic colleges and research institutes, the state is poised to capitalize on its rich medicinal flora. Lok Sabha Member Ajay Bhatt reiterated the importance of Ayurveda as part of India's cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

