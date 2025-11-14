Left Menu

Jared Padalecki Returns to TV with CBS Medical Drama

Jared Padalecki, known for his role in 'Supernatural', will star in a new CBS medical drama. The show, set in rural Texas, follows a headstrong doctor and his protege as they run a mobile clinic. It marks a reunion with executive producer Anna Fricke.

Jared Padalecki, celebrated for his performance in 'Supernatural', is taking the lead in a fresh CBS medical drama that has now opened its doors to a development writers room.

This untitled series is set to portray Padalecki as a dedicated doctor serving in rural Texas. The show, with executive production by Anna Fricke through her Pursued By a Bear company, and co-produced by Laura Terry of the same outfit, signals a collaborative reunion with Padalecki. Fricke notably served as the showrunner for 'Walker' on The CW, starring Padalecki as the lead for four seasons.

The storyline promises an intriguing narrative where a determined doctor (Padalecki) employs his unique improvisational medical tactics alongside a new protege, a young doctor fleeing her past. Together, they operate a mobile clinic, healing bodies and souls in the medically underserved regions of rural Texas. Padalecki is also set to appear in 'The Bodyguard' and will share the screen again with 'Supernatural' co-stars Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins in 'The Boys'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

