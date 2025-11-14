Celebrated Bollywood Actress Kamini Kaushal Passes Away at 98

Kamini Kaushal, the iconic actress who left an indelible mark on Bollywood, passed away at the age of 98 in Mumbai. Known for her roles in classics such as Bimal Roy's 'Biraj Bahu' and 'Arzoo' alongside Dilip Kumar, the veteran actress's death was confirmed by a family neighbor.

Reacting to her demise, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kaushal's co-star from 'Laal Singh Chaddha', paid homage on Instagram with a heartfelt post featuring a black-and-white image of a young Kaushal. Kaushal was celebrated as one of Indian cinema's leading actresses during the 1940s, 50s, and 60s, starring with pillars of the industry like Ashok Kumar and Raj Kapoor.

Kaushal's cinematic journey began with Chetan Anand's 'Neecha Nagar', a groundbreaking film that became the first and only Indian film to win the Grand Prix du Festival International du Film, now known as the Palme d'Or, at the Cannes Film Festival. Her career expansively stretched over seven decades, contributing to over 70 films and television, including memorable works like 'Shaheed', 'Nadiya Ke Paar', and 'Chand Sitare' on Doordarshan. Recently, she stayed active with roles in 'Kabir Singh' and 'Lal Singh Chaddha'.

