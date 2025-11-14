Left Menu

Global Innovation Shines at 44th India International Trade Fair

The India International Trade Fair (IITF) features exhibitors from 11 countries and showcases products, innovations, and cultural diversity. Inaugurated by Minister Jitin Prasada, the 44th edition emphasizes the role of MSMEs, aligns with the theme 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,' and aims at boosting business collaborations and indigenous innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The vibrant India International Trade Fair (IITF) has opened its doors with exhibitors from 11 countries, showcasing a diverse array of products and innovations. This 44th edition, inaugurated by Minister of State for Commerce & Industry Jitin Prasada, positions the fair as a significant event in South Asia, fostering deep business and cultural ties.

Running until November 27, the first five days focus on B2B interactions, transitioning to public access from November 19. Themed 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,' the fair aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a 'Viksit Bharat by 2047,' underlining the importance of MSMEs and the Swadeshi movement.

The event is a melting pot of global innovations, with contributions from countries such as Sweden, China, and South Korea, alongside a rich mix of participating Indian states and Union Territories. The IITF serves as a platform for business collaborations, technology exchanges, and investment partnerships, promoting the goals of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

