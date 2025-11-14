'Smile Showdown: Millie Bobby Brown's Red Carpet Moment'

Millie Bobby Brown, star of the sci-fi sensation 'Stranger Things', found herself at the center of a tense moment at the show's final season premiere in London. During the event on November 13, a photographer yelled, 'Smile!' prompting the 21-year-old actress to fire back with a curt, 'Smile? You smile!'

The encounter unfolded as Brown posed on the red carpet, underscoring the pressures of constant public scrutiny. Despite the tension, she was later seen sharing warm moments with her on-screen father, David Harbour, dispelling rumors of a rift between the two. Their camaraderie was highlighted through shared laughter and embraces, evident in footage shared by Netflix.

Millie Bobby Brown's journey with 'Stranger Things', which began at the age of 12, has been marked by significant personal milestones, including her marriage to Jake Bongiovi earlier this year. As fans eagerly await the final season, set to release in three parts around major holidays, the Duffer Brothers' creation continues to capture global attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)