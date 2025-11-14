Global Harmony through Gita: Uniting Cultures at the 10th International Gita Festival
The 10th International Gita Festival in Haryana celebrates the Bhagavad Gita's legacy with global participation. It features cultural pavilions, seminars, and various events from Nov 24 to Dec 1. Prime Minister Modi will attend, with 51 countries involved and extensive security due to recent security concerns.
- Country:
- India
The 10th International Gita Festival is set to commence in Haryana, bringing together the cultural and spiritual heritage of the Bhagavad Gita. The event promises a plethora of activities from November 24 to December 1, uniting cultures in a grand celebration.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to grace the Gita Mahotsav on November 25, a testament to the event's significance. With participants from 51 countries, this year's festival aims to further the message of the Gita internationally. Haryana's heightened security measures are in place following a recent blast in Delhi.
Madhya Pradesh will grace the festival as the partner state, showcasing its diverse culture through a pavilion at Purushottampura Bagh. Various academic and cultural events, including a Gita seminar and a book fair, are lined up. The festival is expected to draw significant global participation, with artisans and priests from several countries contributing to the vibrant celebrations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
