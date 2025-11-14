Left Menu

Global Harmony through Gita: Uniting Cultures at the 10th International Gita Festival

The 10th International Gita Festival in Haryana celebrates the Bhagavad Gita's legacy with global participation. It features cultural pavilions, seminars, and various events from Nov 24 to Dec 1. Prime Minister Modi will attend, with 51 countries involved and extensive security due to recent security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:31 IST
Global Harmony through Gita: Uniting Cultures at the 10th International Gita Festival
  • Country:
  • India

The 10th International Gita Festival is set to commence in Haryana, bringing together the cultural and spiritual heritage of the Bhagavad Gita. The event promises a plethora of activities from November 24 to December 1, uniting cultures in a grand celebration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to grace the Gita Mahotsav on November 25, a testament to the event's significance. With participants from 51 countries, this year's festival aims to further the message of the Gita internationally. Haryana's heightened security measures are in place following a recent blast in Delhi.

Madhya Pradesh will grace the festival as the partner state, showcasing its diverse culture through a pavilion at Purushottampura Bagh. Various academic and cultural events, including a Gita seminar and a book fair, are lined up. The festival is expected to draw significant global participation, with artisans and priests from several countries contributing to the vibrant celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bumrah's Five-Wicket Brilliance: Patience Overcomes Spin Friendly Surface

Bumrah's Five-Wicket Brilliance: Patience Overcomes Spin Friendly Surface

 India
2
Historic Mosque Saved: Allahabad High Court Halts Demolition in Fatehpur

Historic Mosque Saved: Allahabad High Court Halts Demolition in Fatehpur

 India
3
AIFF Invites Bids for Women's Football League Commercial Rights

AIFF Invites Bids for Women's Football League Commercial Rights

 India
4
Gangster Network in Punjab Busted: Arrest of Weapon Transporters Unveils International Links

Gangster Network in Punjab Busted: Arrest of Weapon Transporters Unveils Int...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025