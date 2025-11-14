Morgan Freeman Takes Stand Against AI Impersonation of His Iconic Voice

In a bold stand against the misuse of artificial intelligence, Hollywood legend Morgan Freeman is taking vigorous action to protect his iconic voice and image. Speaking candidly with The Guardian, Freeman revealed that his legal team is busily addressing unauthorized imitations circulating online, according to Variety.

Freeman expressed his frustration, stating, 'I'm a little PO'd, you know. Like any actor, I don't appreciate being mimicked without consent, especially when I earn a living through those unique attributes. Unauthorized use is essentially theft.' Earlier this summer, Freeman thanked his fans on X for alerting him about AI-generated ads using his voice without permission.

Celebrities, including Scarlett Johansson, have increasingly joined the crusade against AI exploitation. Johansson criticized OpenAI last year after they used a voice similar to hers despite her refusal to collaborate. Her shock was evident, reflecting a growing concern among public figures regarding AI appropriation, as reported by ANI.

