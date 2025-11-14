Mystery Surrounds Missing Pilgrim During Guru Nanak Dev Celebrations in Pakistan
Sarbjit Kaur, a pilgrim visiting Pakistan for Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary celebration, did not return to India with her group. The Indian authorities, along with their counterparts in Pakistan, are investigating her disappearance. The event occurred during a Sikh yatra led by Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj.
- Country:
- India
Sarbjit Kaur, a woman pilgrim from Amanipur village in Kapurthala, did not return home after a religious visit to Pakistan. The pilgrimage was part of a trip celebrating the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.
Kaur, along with over 1,900 Sikh pilgrims, crossed into Pakistan on November 4 through the Attari-Wagah border. The group visited several significant Sikh shrines, but Kaur did not return with them.
Immigration authorities in both countries are working to gather more information. This incident occurred despite initial hesitations from the Indian government about allowing the 'jatha' to travel for the Parkash Purb celebrations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan-Afghanistan Stalemate: Dialogue and Diplomacy Amid Tensions
Tensions Erupt Over Judicial Resignations in Pakistan
Pakistan and India: A Nuclear Narrative Clash
Pakistan Nabs TTP Militants Behind Islamabad Court Attack
Effective Measures: Pakistani Forces Eliminate Terror Threats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa