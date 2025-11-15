The Trust Crisis: Media's Decline and the Rise of Alternatives

Amidst a global decline in trust in media organizations, researchers at Glasgow University have investigated the shift in public perception from the mid-20th century to today's digital landscape. They found a growing belief that modern journalism serves the interests of the powerful rather than the public.

Through a series of focus group studies, it was revealed that audiences are increasingly turning to a variety of alternative sources for news, including social media influencers and independent journalists. This trend reflects dissatisfaction with traditional media, often viewed as intertwined with failing political systems.

Particularly telling is the finding that younger and lower-income populations are more likely to seek news outside mainstream channels. Meanwhile, a standout trusted source across demographics was Martin Lewis's MoneySavingExpert, suggesting that transparency and public alignment are key to restoring trust.