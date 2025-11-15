New 'Star Trek' Film: Goldstein and Daley Venture Beyond Known Horizons

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are venturing into the 'Star Trek' universe with a new film. The duo, known for their work on 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' and 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', will write, produce, and direct this independent project.

The upcoming 'Star Trek' film will stand apart from previous iterations, as it won't follow the J J Abrams-led reboot series or feature actors like Chris Pine. Details about the plot are closely guarded, adding an element of intrigue to the project.

This move marks another significant collaboration for Goldstein and Daley, who first collaborated on 'The Geena Davis Show' and more recently on 'Game Night' and 'Horrible Bosses'. The pair's most recent project was the Skydance film 'Mayday'.