A Cinematic Journey: IFFK 2025 Highlights Global Strides in Film

The International Film Festival of Kerala celebrated its 30th edition with an impressive inaugural ceremony, attended by personalities from around the globe. Culture Minister Saji Cherian highlighted the festival's achievements, noting its distinct political stance and commitment to cinema and cultural resistance.

A key highlight was the emphasis on Palestine, symbolized by the opening film "Palestine 36," which reflects resilience amidst adversity. The IFFK's support for women filmmakers was evident as Canadian director Kelly Fyffe-Marshall received the Spirit of Cinema Award for her impactful storytelling on resistance.

Renowned filmmakers and ambassadors from countries such as Germany and Palestine contributed to the vibrant discourse, celebrating international cinema and its role in promoting equality and addressing social injustices.

(With inputs from agencies.)