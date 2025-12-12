Naidu Celebrates Rajinikanth: A Birthday Tribute to the Cinematic Legend

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday expressed his admiration for the legendary actor Rajinikanth by sending heartfelt birthday greetings.

In his congratulatory message, Naidu praised Rajinikanth's remarkable journey and outstanding contributions to cinema, emphasizing his dual role as a hero in real life and on screen.

The Chief Minister conveyed his wishes for the superstar's sustained good health and happiness, marking the occasion with fondness and respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)