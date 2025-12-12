Naidu Celebrates Rajinikanth: A Birthday Tribute to the Cinematic Legend
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended birthday wishes to iconic actor Rajinikanth, applauding his inspiring life and cinema career. Naidu's heartfelt greetings underscored Rajinikanth's influence as a hero both on and off screen, hoping for the superstar's continued health and happiness.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 12-12-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 15:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday expressed his admiration for the legendary actor Rajinikanth by sending heartfelt birthday greetings.
In his congratulatory message, Naidu praised Rajinikanth's remarkable journey and outstanding contributions to cinema, emphasizing his dual role as a hero in real life and on screen.
The Chief Minister conveyed his wishes for the superstar's sustained good health and happiness, marking the occasion with fondness and respect.
(With inputs from agencies.)