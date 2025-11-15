Reviving Tribal Heroes: Maharashtra's Push to Acknowledge Forgotten Freedom Fighters

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticized previous Congress-led administrations for omitting tribal heroes from history books. During a gathering on Birsa Munda's 150th birth anniversary, Fadnavis stressed the government's commitment to preserving Adivasi land, water, forests, and culture. The state is determined to integrate these heroes into the historical narrative.

Fadnavis announced a series of welfare initiatives, including Adivasi Ashram Shalas and financial aid for students unable to access tribal hostel accommodations. The government is investing in infrastructure and educational projects to empower tribal communities, ensuring better health and education opportunities.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari reiterated the commitment of both the central and state governments to foster tribal development, honoring the contributions of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. The administration aims to highlight tribal figures through literature, statues, and memorials.

(With inputs from agencies.)