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TMC insults adivasis, they haven't spared even the country's President who represents Dalit community: Modi in Bengal.

PTI | Suri | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:23 IST
TMC insults adivasis, they haven't spared even the country's President who represents Dalit community: Modi in Bengal.
  • Country:
  • India

TMC insults adivasis, they haven't spared even the country's President who represents Dalit community: Modi in Bengal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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