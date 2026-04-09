TMC insults adivasis, they haven't spared even the country's President who represents Dalit community: Modi in Bengal.
PTI | Suri | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:23 IST
- Country:
- India
TMC insults adivasis, they haven't spared even the country's President who represents Dalit community: Modi in Bengal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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