Originating from Germany, Baumkuchen has found a new home in Japan, becoming a cultural symbol of prosperity and longevity. This sweet treat, resembling a tree trunk's rings, was introduced by Karl Juchheim, a German prisoner of war, during his time on Ninoshima Island over a century ago.

The cake's history is intertwined with tumultuous events, from Japan's militarist expansion in the 1890s to the devastating World Wars. Juchheim's resilience and creativity shone through, allowing Baumkuchen to thrive even after his bakery suffered destruction twice, once by an earthquake and later during WWII bombings.

Today, Ninoshima celebrates its historical connection with the confection. Visitors can learn about Japan's past while witnessing the unique baking process Juchheim once used. Through this legacy, Baumkuchen serves as a reminder of peace and endurance amidst adversity.