Empowering Tribal Heritage: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Sonbhadra

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Birsa Munda's 150th birth anniversary, reaffirmed the state's commitment to tribal development and cultural preservation. Addressing the 'Tribal Pride Day' in Sonbhadra, he emphasized the NDA government's dedication to nation-building with tribal communities as key contributors.

The Chief Minister highlighted ongoing and future developmental efforts within tribal regions, unveiling plans for a new tribal museum to conserve local art and traditions. He underscored the administration's resolve in granting forest rights to rightful claimants, aiming to erase historical exploitation and ensure social justice.

Sonbhadra, termed as the state's energy capital, hosted the colorful celebration featuring indigenous performances. Adityanath's announcement came with the initiation of infrastructure projects worth Rs 548 crore, alongside initiatives enhancing security and governance in tribal villages.

