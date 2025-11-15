Left Menu

Disney Returns to YouTube TV Amid Star-Studded Highlights

Disney and YouTube TV resolved their fee dispute, restoring access to Disney channels. The Pirelli Calendar 2026 showcases stars like Venus Williams and Gwendoline Christie, emphasizing human-nature connections. Meanwhile, Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni is contested, and MrBeast launches a theme park in Saudi Arabia as Bad Bunny dominates the Latin Grammys.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 18:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Disney and YouTube TV have reached a crucial agreement, reinstating access to popular channels like ABC, ESPN, and FX, after a fee dispute disrupted service and affected millions of subscribers.

The highly anticipated 2026 Pirelli Calendar will feature notable personalities such as Venus Williams and Gwendoline Christie, with a focus on the interplay between humans and nature.

In legal news, a judge is asked to dismiss Blake Lively's accusations against Justin Baldoni regarding alleged harassment on their film's set, while MrBeast introduces a new theme park in Saudi Arabia and Bad Bunny secures five Latin Grammy awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

