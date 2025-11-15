Kapil Sibal Emphasizes the Vital Role of Data in Modern Society

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal underscored the fundamental role of information in the progress of civilization, emphasizing the global challenge of accessing reliable data. During an event celebrating the 100th episode of his online show 'Dil Se With Kapil Sibal,' he stressed the need for government transparency in providing trustworthy information.

Sibal argued that without information, society suffers from a lack of dialogue and progress. He warned against those who block information, noting it significantly harms future prospects. Sibal advocated for access to, understanding, and dissemination of data as crucial steps toward finding solutions.

The former Union minister highlighted the issue of 'polluted data' as a significant problem worldwide. Sibal's reflections on his show also revealed its aim to document India's contemporary oral history and address unvoiced societal issues.

