Haryana's Vision: Empowerment and Education for Future Generations
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized youth empowerment, discouraging drug use, and societal discipline at a cultural event. The government is boosting welfare with 'Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana' and upgrading educational infrastructure, marking Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom's 350th anniversary with Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has called upon the 'Poonia Khap' to guide the youth towards empowerment and away from detrimental paths such as drug abuse.
At an event in Kharak Punia village, commemorating Dada Badhdev Ji Poonia's birth anniversary, Saini highlighted the importance of societal discipline and values like truth and brotherhood as exemplified by Badhdev Ji. He praised the 'Poonia Khap' for prioritizing national and social welfare.
Saini also spoke about the 'Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana', providing financial aid to eligible women, and announced educational upgrades in Kharak Punia. The Haryana government is also celebrating Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom's 350th anniversary, with Prime Minister Modi's scheduled visit.
