Parliamentary Panel Debates Ex-Servicemen Welfare and Employment

A parliamentary panel discussed resettlement, healthcare, and job opportunities for ex-servicemen, highlighting inadequate employment rates and healthcare challenges. Rahul Gandhi emphasized issues in military hospital treatments and the insufficient financial aid for serious illnesses, urging for increased support and rehabilitation for retired soldiers.

New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 15:09 IST
A parliamentary committee convened on Monday to address concerns regarding resettlement policies, healthcare access, and employment opportunities for ex-servicemen. The discussions centered around the insufficient recruitment of former soldiers into government roles, despite existing provisions to employ a larger percentage.

Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, raised significant issues faced by ex-servicemen, particularly in obtaining treatment at military hospitals. He highlighted challenges when private hospitals refuse services due to unpaid government dues, complicating the healthcare process for veterans.

Gandhi also questioned the adequacy of the Rs 75,000 limit for cancer and kidney treatments. He suggested raising this cap to better support ex-servicemen facing serious health conditions. Additionally, members advocated for public sector recruitment of the nearly 60,000 soldiers retiring annually.

