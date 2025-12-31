Opium Traffickers Apprehended in Bareilly: ANTF Seizes Drugs Worth Thousands
The Anti-Narcotics Task Force captured two alleged traffickers and seized 3.5 kg of opium intended for Punjab. The arrests in Bareilly followed a tip-off, leading to the capture of suspects with drugs, mobile phones, and cash. A case under NDPS Act is filed for further investigation.
The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) successfully apprehended two alleged traffickers and confiscated 3.5 kg of opium, reportedly on its way to Punjab, the police announced on Wednesday.
According to ANTF sub-inspector Vikas Yadav, the operation occurred in the Bhamaura police station area in Bareilly, after receiving a vital tip-off. The suspects were intercepted near the Hanuman temple crossing in Makrandpur village on Tuesday.
The suspects attempted to evade capture but were detained following a brief pursuit. The operation resulted in the seizure of opium, three mobile phones, and Rs 3,650 in cash. The arrested individuals, Faisal Khan alias Arshi and Alim, implicated a supplier named Gyan. They now face charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, with further investigations pending.
