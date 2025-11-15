Bold New Frontiers: Goldstein and Daley Helm Non-Canonical 'Star Trek'

In a significant development for the 'Star Trek' franchise, filmmakers Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are onboard to write and direct a new movie, as confirmed by Variety. Unlike recent 'Star Trek' films led by J.J. Abrams, this installment will forge its own path with no ties to existing casts or storylines.

Inside sources indicate that plot specifics are being closely guarded, but the film is said to steer away from connecting to any previous television or movie iterations. Since 'Star Trek Beyond' debuted in 2016, the journey toward a new film has faced several setbacks amid a rapidly changing entertainment landscape.

Previous attempts to refresh the classic series included discussions with stars like Chris Hemsworth and creatives such as Quentin Tarantino, who eyed a 1930s gangster twist, as well as directors Noah Hawley and Matt Shakman, who ultimately pursued other franchise projects. Goldstein and Daley's track record, which includes hits like 'Game Night' and writing credits for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming,' underpins their bold new venture.