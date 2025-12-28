Triumphant Justice: Indian Worker Wins Race Discrimination Dispute Against KFC Franchise
Madhesh Ravichandran, an Indian employee at a KFC outlet in London, triumphed in a tribunal claiming wrongful dismissal and racial discrimination against his Sri Lankan Tamil manager. The tribunal awarded him nearly 67,000 pounds and mandated anti-discrimination training for the management at Nexus Foods Limited.
An Indian man, Madhesh Ravichandran, has been awarded nearly 67,000 pounds in compensation after an employment tribunal ruled in his favor regarding race discrimination and wrongful dismissal claims.
Ravichandran accused his manager, a Sri Lankan Tamil at a KFC franchise in London, of discriminatory treatment, including derogatory remarks and unfair work conditions.
The tribunal, presided over by Judge Paul Abbott, mandated Nexus Foods Limited to implement an anti-discrimination training program for its employees within six months.