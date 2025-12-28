Triumphant Justice: Indian Worker Wins Race Discrimination Dispute Against KFC Franchise

An Indian man, Madhesh Ravichandran, has been awarded nearly 67,000 pounds in compensation after an employment tribunal ruled in his favor regarding race discrimination and wrongful dismissal claims.

Ravichandran accused his manager, a Sri Lankan Tamil at a KFC franchise in London, of discriminatory treatment, including derogatory remarks and unfair work conditions.

The tribunal, presided over by Judge Paul Abbott, mandated Nexus Foods Limited to implement an anti-discrimination training program for its employees within six months.