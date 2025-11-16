Left Menu

Alice Wong: A Trailblazer in Disability Justice Remembered

Alice Wong, a renowned disability rights activist, has passed away at 51 due to an infection. Her work paved the way for increased visibility and autonomy for individuals with disabilities, particularly among marginalized groups. Her legacy continues to inspire through her writing and advocacy efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 16-11-2025 04:28 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 04:28 IST
Alice Wong, a pioneering advocate for disability rights and an influential author, passed away at the age of 51 due to an infection in San Francisco. Sandy Ho, a close associate of Wong, confirmed the news while highlighting her significant contributions to the disability justice movement.

Wong, the daughter of Hong Kong immigrants, was born with muscular dystrophy and utilized a powered wheelchair and assistive breathing device. She was a powerful voice for marginalized groups, advocating for autonomy and freedom for people with disabilities, especially those from diverse backgrounds.

Wong's literary contributions include notable works and the Disability Visibility Project blog, which amplified diverse perspectives. Her humorous yet impactful memoir, 'Year of the Tiger: An Activist's Life,' continues to resonate. Posthumously, Wong was honored as a 2024 fellow of the prestigious MacArthur Foundation, recognizing her enduring impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

