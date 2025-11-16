Entertainment Roundup: Disney-YouTube Deal, Pirelli Calendar Unveiled, Bad Bunny's Latin Grammy Sweep

Disney and Google's YouTube announced the resolution of a fee dispute after weeks of negotiation, restoring Disney-owned networks on YouTube TV. The disruption had left millions without access to critical programming. All Disney channels, including ABC and ESPN, will resume on YouTube TV.

The 2026 Pirelli Calendar has been unveiled, featuring stars like tennis champion Venus Williams and actor Gwendoline Christie. Photographer Solve Sundsbo explores human-nature connections through various artistic elements. Notable appearances include Tilda Swinton and FKA Twigs, each offering unique interpretations.

In music, Bad Bunny dazzled the Latin Grammy Awards by winning five trophies, including Album of the Year, among others. Meanwhile, Pope Leo addressed cinema's challenges while hosting Hollywood's elite at the Vatican, advocating for the medium's preservation amid declining attendance.

