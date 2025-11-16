Left Menu

Shefali Shah Celebrates Jaideep Ahlawat's Rise and Literary Escapes at Dehradun Literature Festival

Actor Shefali Shah praised Jaideep Ahlawat, highlighting his success on OTT platforms as indicative of industry changes. At the Dehradun Literature Festival, she reminisced on career moments and her passion for reading, which she hopes to channel into publishing her own book.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 16-11-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 10:56 IST
Shefali Shah

At the seventh Dehradun Literature Festival, celebrated actor Shefali Shah paid tribute to Jaideep Ahlawat, her 'favourite co-star', whose career has blossomed thanks to the rise of OTT platforms. She expressed immense happiness over his success, marking a positive shift in the entertainment industry.

Shah shared her pride over Ahlawat's impact, recalling the moment she saw him on an Amul hoarding which underscored his accomplishments. Her reflections on having to decline movie roles due to prior commitments, such as in 'The Namesake' and 'Talvar', offered insights into the decisions shaping her career trajectory.

The actor, an avid reader, discussed her literary aspirations, revealing her venture into writing with a love story. The festival, titled 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: Voices of Unity', gathered luminaries to celebrate the unifying power of literature, concluding with events fostering dialogue across cultural divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

