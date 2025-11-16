Mahesh Bhatt on 'Dark Times' in Entertainment Amid Digital Age
Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt criticized the current state of the entertainment industry, exacerbated by social media and digitalization. During a panel discussion, Bhatt described these as 'dark times' due to the overwhelming power to control narratives, the influence of algorithms and AI, and the stifling of passionate voices.
Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt condemned the state of mainstream entertainment, characterizing it as 'dark times,' especially worsened by digitalization and social media's growth.
At a panel with Kapil Sibal, he claimed that the industry's core focus on grabbing attention has been overshadowed by social media, making it challenging for unique voices to survive.
He expressed concern over algorithms and AI, lamenting how passion-driven ideas are stifled, as individuals who once spoke boldly are now rendered isolated, with wisdom urging them towards safer, less impactful formats like writing.
