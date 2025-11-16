Left Menu

Mahesh Bhatt on 'Dark Times' in Entertainment Amid Digital Age

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt criticized the current state of the entertainment industry, exacerbated by social media and digitalization. During a panel discussion, Bhatt described these as 'dark times' due to the overwhelming power to control narratives, the influence of algorithms and AI, and the stifling of passionate voices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 12:08 IST
Mahesh Bhatt on 'Dark Times' in Entertainment Amid Digital Age
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt condemned the state of mainstream entertainment, characterizing it as 'dark times,' especially worsened by digitalization and social media's growth.

At a panel with Kapil Sibal, he claimed that the industry's core focus on grabbing attention has been overshadowed by social media, making it challenging for unique voices to survive.

He expressed concern over algorithms and AI, lamenting how passion-driven ideas are stifled, as individuals who once spoke boldly are now rendered isolated, with wisdom urging them towards safer, less impactful formats like writing.

TRENDING

1
India's Development Model: Leading Global Change Through Inclusive Growth

India's Development Model: Leading Global Change Through Inclusive Growth

 India
2
Match Abandoned Amid Controversy: Sexism in Non-League Football

Match Abandoned Amid Controversy: Sexism in Non-League Football

 Global
3
Daryl Mitchell's Heroic Century Anchors New Zealand's Innings

Daryl Mitchell's Heroic Century Anchors New Zealand's Innings

 New Zealand
4
Mass Mobilization Against Corruption: Iglesia Ni Cristo Leads the Charge in Manila

Mass Mobilization Against Corruption: Iglesia Ni Cristo Leads the Charge in ...

 Philippines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025